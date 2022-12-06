Dr. Prabhu Udayakumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Udayakumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prabhu Udayakumar, MD
Overview of Dr. Prabhu Udayakumar, MD
Dr. Prabhu Udayakumar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Madras Med Coll and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.
Dr. Udayakumar works at
Dr. Udayakumar's Office Locations
-
1
Hendrick Clinic - Rheumatology1850 Hickory St, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 670-2255
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Udayakumar?
He is amazing! His knowledge is excellent and he is very compassionate with his patients. He refers if necessary and makes sure his patients are getting good care! I highly recommend Dr. Udayaakumar highly!
About Dr. Prabhu Udayakumar, MD
- Rheumatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1679725923
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine
- Meritcare Health System
- Madras Med Coll
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Udayakumar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Udayakumar accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Udayakumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Udayakumar works at
Dr. Udayakumar has seen patients for Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Udayakumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Udayakumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Udayakumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Udayakumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Udayakumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.