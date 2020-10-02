Overview of Dr. Prabin Mishra, MD

Dr. Prabin Mishra, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.



Dr. Mishra works at Gulfcoast Eye Care in St Petersburg, FL with other offices in Pinellas Park, FL, Palm Harbor, FL and Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.