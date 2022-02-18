Dr. Prachi Biyani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Biyani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prachi Biyani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Prachi Biyani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dublin, OH.
Dr. Biyani works at
Dublin Office6670 Perimeter Dr Ste 200, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 754-5500
Ohio Gastroenterology Group3400 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43202 Directions (614) 754-5500
- Mount Carmel East
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was treated with respect and appreciated the privacy given. A colonoscopy can be very embarrassing but was made very comfortable by the dignity in which the procedure was performed.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1508185398
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Biyani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Biyani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Biyani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Biyani works at
Dr. Biyani has seen patients for Gastritis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Biyani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Biyani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biyani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Biyani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Biyani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.