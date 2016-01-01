See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Corpus Christi, TX
Dr. Prachi Italiya, DO

Geriatric Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Prachi Italiya, DO

Dr. Prachi Italiya, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Italiya works at WellMed in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Italiya's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Corpus Christi Office
    5846 WOOLDRIDGE RD, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 (361) 994-8979

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Prachi Italiya, DO

Specialties
  • Geriatric Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 7 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1891159372
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Family Practice and Geriatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Prachi Italiya, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Italiya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Italiya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Italiya has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Italiya.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Italiya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Italiya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

