Dr. Pradeep Adatrow, DDS
Overview
Dr. Pradeep Adatrow, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Dentistry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Dental Implant and TMJ Center7135 Getwell Rd Ste 100, Southaven, MS 38672 Directions (662) 356-3352Monday8:00am - 12:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pradeep Adatrow, DDS
- Dentistry
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / School of Dentistry
- University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adatrow has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Adatrow using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Adatrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
379 patients have reviewed Dr. Adatrow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adatrow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adatrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adatrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.