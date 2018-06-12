Overview

Dr. Pradeep Agarwal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.



Dr. Agarwal works at Cardiac Solutions in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Sun City West, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.