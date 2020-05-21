Dr. Pradeep Arora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pradeep Arora, MD
Overview of Dr. Pradeep Arora, MD
Dr. Pradeep Arora, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Gajra Raja Medical College, Jiwaji University and is affiliated with Uf Health Jacksonville.
Dr. Arora's Office Locations
Mental Health Resource Center, Inc. North3333 W 20th St, Jacksonville, FL 32254 Directions (904) 695-9145
Psychaccess and Recovery Solutions LLC3636 University Blvd S Ste B2, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (844) 808-9096
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arora?
Very interested in how you are! Not only meds.
About Dr. Pradeep Arora, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1366466476
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj R W Johnson Med School
- Gajra Raja Medical College, Jiwaji University
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arora has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arora has seen patients for Schizophrenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arora speaks Hindi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Arora. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.