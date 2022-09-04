Overview

Dr. Pradeep Chopra, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALCUTTA / R.G. KAR MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Chopra works at Southern New England Anesthesia and Pain Associates Inc. in Pawtucket, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.