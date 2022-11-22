Dr. Pradeep Dinakar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dinakar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pradeep Dinakar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pradeep Dinakar, MD
Dr. Pradeep Dinakar, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Kilpauk Medical College and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.
Dr. Dinakar works at
Dr. Dinakar's Office Locations
-
1
Division of Critical Care300 Longwood Ave # 3066, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-7327
-
2
Mass General Health Care Center at Foxborough20 Patriot Pl Ste 220, Foxborough, MA 02035 Directions (508) 718-4010
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Children's Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dinakar?
I fell shortly after donating my kidney in December 2018. I had massive bruising and the inability to move without pain. I had seen 17 medical professionals; PT, back surgeons, athletic injury doctors, etc. I had MRI's, X-rays, trigger point injections, sciatica back braces etc. No one listened, therefore, they couldn't figure it out. I started seeing Dr. Dinikar in 2022. I got trigger point injections, then under X-ray. It still wasn't helping. The pain was over from my SI joint. His surgical intern suggested using ultrasound. Dr. Dinikar was able to see the massive scar tissue and muscle damage from my original fall. The trigger point injections to the scar tissue was a SUCCESS. I could FINALLY move! Four years of being unable to walk further than my mailbox, playing with my grandson hurt, cleaning, doing laundry. My gardens became overgrown. I can now stack firewood, carry bins of them into my house, walk my entire neighborhood. I can wear HEELS!
About Dr. Pradeep Dinakar, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1073650057
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital Harvard Combined Pain Fellowship
- Cook County Hospital|Cook County Hospital (Pediatrics)|Johns Hopkins Medical Institute (Neurology)|Johns Hopkins Medicine
- Kilpauk Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dinakar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dinakar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dinakar works at
Dr. Dinakar has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dinakar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinakar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinakar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dinakar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dinakar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.