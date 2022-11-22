See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Boston, MA
Dr. Pradeep Dinakar, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Pradeep Dinakar, MD

Pain Medicine
4.0 (13)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Pradeep Dinakar, MD

Dr. Pradeep Dinakar, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Kilpauk Medical College and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.

Dr. Dinakar works at Division of Critical Care in Boston, MA with other offices in Foxborough, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Dinakar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Division of Critical Care
    300 Longwood Ave # 3066, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-7327
  2. 2
    Mass General Health Care Center at Foxborough
    20 Patriot Pl Ste 220, Foxborough, MA 02035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 718-4010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boston Children's Hospital
  • Brigham And Women's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Headache
Brain Disorders
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Headache
Brain Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Tension-Type Headache Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Headaches (Shunt Related) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Headache Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain Medication Management Chevron Icon
Pain Rehabilitation and Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dinakar?

    Nov 22, 2022
    I fell shortly after donating my kidney in December 2018. I had massive bruising and the inability to move without pain. I had seen 17 medical professionals; PT, back surgeons, athletic injury doctors, etc. I had MRI's, X-rays, trigger point injections, sciatica back braces etc. No one listened, therefore, they couldn't figure it out. I started seeing Dr. Dinikar in 2022. I got trigger point injections, then under X-ray. It still wasn't helping. The pain was over from my SI joint. His surgical intern suggested using ultrasound. Dr. Dinikar was able to see the massive scar tissue and muscle damage from my original fall. The trigger point injections to the scar tissue was a SUCCESS. I could FINALLY move! Four years of being unable to walk further than my mailbox, playing with my grandson hurt, cleaning, doing laundry. My gardens became overgrown. I can now stack firewood, carry bins of them into my house, walk my entire neighborhood. I can wear HEELS!
    RosemaryH — Nov 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Pradeep Dinakar, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Pradeep Dinakar, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dinakar to family and friends

    Dr. Dinakar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dinakar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Pradeep Dinakar, MD.

    About Dr. Pradeep Dinakar, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073650057
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brigham and Women's Hospital Harvard Combined Pain Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cook County Hospital|Cook County Hospital (Pediatrics)|Johns Hopkins Medical Institute (Neurology)|Johns Hopkins Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Kilpauk Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pradeep Dinakar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dinakar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dinakar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dinakar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dinakar has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dinakar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinakar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinakar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dinakar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dinakar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Pradeep Dinakar, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.