Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pradeep Gupta, MD
Overview
Dr. Pradeep Gupta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Muncie, IN. They graduated from Medical College Of Christian Albrechts University.
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
# Muncie Va - Community-based Outpatient Clinic3401 N Morrison Rd, Muncie, IN 47304 Directions (765) 254-5602
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Gupta?
About Dr. Pradeep Gupta, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1750394367
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Christian Albrechts University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.