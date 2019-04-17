Overview of Dr. Pradeep Jolly, MD

Dr. Pradeep Jolly, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Pravara University / Rural Medical College and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Jolly works at Georgia Cancer Specialists Affiliated With Northside Hospital in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Bone Marrow Biopsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.