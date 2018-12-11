Overview

Dr. Pradeep Khanna, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from WINDSOR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Khanna works at True Care Docs LLC, Jacksonville, FL in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.