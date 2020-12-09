Dr. Pradeep Kodali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kodali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pradeep Kodali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pradeep Kodali, MD
Dr. Pradeep Kodali, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Knee Arthroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kodali's Office Locations
- 1 1429 Highway 6 Ste 304, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (713) 781-4600
-
2
Katy Location23530 Kingsland Blvd Ste 300, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (832) 871-4100Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
United Memorial Medical Center510 W Tidwell Rd, Houston, TX 77091 Directions (281) 618-8533
-
4
Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital17500 W Grand Pkwy S, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 725-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kodali's office was a great experience. His staff was courteous and knowledgeable, and assisted me with whatever help I needed. The facility was well organized and efficient. Dr. Kodali was attentive to my situation and worked with me to determine the best and most practical solution to my injury. He was not forceful with his recommendations, nor was he short with his attention. The staff also worked with me to determine how to get necessary imaging that was most cost efficient with my insurance. Assistance like that is rare and greatly appreciated.
About Dr. Pradeep Kodali, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1336395979
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kodali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kodali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kodali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kodali has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Knee Arthroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kodali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kodali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kodali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kodali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kodali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.