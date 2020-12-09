Overview of Dr. Pradeep Kodali, MD

Dr. Pradeep Kodali, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Knee Arthroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.