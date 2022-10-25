Overview

Dr. Pradeep Kumar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University Of Southwestern Med School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway, Hays Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Kumar works at Austin Gastroenterology in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Dysphagia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.