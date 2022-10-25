Dr. Pradeep Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pradeep Kumar, MD
Dr. Pradeep Kumar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University Of Southwestern Med School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway, Hays Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Austin Gastroenterology4310 James Casey St Ste 4A, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 448-4588
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway
- Hays Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
I have been going to Austin Gastro for almost 30 years. Dr. Kumar is one of the best. I feel confident that he is up to date on the latest treatment options. He patiently answers all of my questions. I highly recommend Dr Kumar.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1093790537
- University Of California San Diego
- University Tex Sw
- University Of Southwestern Med School
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Dysphagia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.