Dr. Mahal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pradeep Mahal, MD
Overview
Dr. Pradeep Mahal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Union, NJ. They graduated from ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mahal works at
Locations
1
Associates in Infectious Diseases and Travel Medicine LLC1308 Morris Ave Ste 202, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 851-6767
2
Barnabas Health Ambulatory Care Center200 S Orange Ave, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (908) 851-6767
3
Endo-surgi Center PA1201 Morris Ave, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 686-0066
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent professional! Best physical ever. He listens attentively, and pays attention to what you are saying. I am grateful for his time, and the opportunity I had to meet him I highly recommend Dr. Pradeep Mahal.
About Dr. Pradeep Mahal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi
- 1063551687
Education & Certifications
- ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR
- Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahal has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mahal speaks Hindi.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.