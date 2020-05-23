Overview

Dr. Pradeep Mathur, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Michigan State University.



Dr. Mathur works at Belmont Pines Hospital in Youngstown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Autism and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.