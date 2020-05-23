See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Youngstown, OH
Dr. Pradeep Mathur, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pradeep Mathur, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Michigan State University.

Dr. Mathur works at Belmont Pines Hospital in Youngstown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Autism and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Belmont Pines Hospital
    615 Churchill Hubbard Rd, Youngstown, OH 44505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 759-2700
    Comprehensive Psychiatry Group
    955 Windham Ct Ste 2, Youngstown, OH 44512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 726-9570

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Autism
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Autism
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 23, 2020
    I would never go to another dr. He has treated me for almost 9 years now and i wouldn't of made the progress i did without him.
    About Dr. Pradeep Mathur, MD

    Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    34 years of experience
    English, Hindi
    1053373159
    Education & Certifications

    Mich St U
    Kingsboro Psychiatric Center
    Michigan State University
    University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College
    Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
