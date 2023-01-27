Dr. Pradeep Mettu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mettu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pradeep Mettu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pradeep Mettu, MD
Dr. Pradeep Mettu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Dr. Mettu works at
Dr. Mettu's Office Locations
Raleigh Eye and Face Plastic Surgery4201 Lake Boone Trl Ste 103, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 626-8783
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MedCost
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot say enough about my experience with Dr. Pradeep Mettu and his staff. I waited several years before going forward with bilateral Upper Blepharoplasty and I did not regret making the decision to have Dr. Mettu be my surgeon. His professional expertise and extremely thorough assessment, and excellent communication skills made me decide to proceed with him for my surgery. I highly recommend Dr. Mettu! Thanks again I am so happy with my results!
About Dr. Pradeep Mettu, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1215236419
Education & Certifications
- Duke Eye Center|Duke University Hosps|Mayo Clinic-Rochester|University of Minnesota|University of Minnesota Medical Center
- Saint Francis Hospital
- UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mettu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mettu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mettu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mettu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mettu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.