Dr. Pradeep Mohan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pradeep Mohan, MD
Overview of Dr. Pradeep Mohan, MD
Dr. Pradeep Mohan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital Northeast.
Dr. Mohan works at
Dr. Mohan's Office Locations
-
1
Veda Medical12315 Judson Rd Ste 110, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 756-9132
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Northeast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mohan?
Dr Mohan literally worked a miracle on my heel. Pressure bruise=gangrene, then open wound covering entire heel on left foot. 2 different doctors said amputation was most likely; then I was blessed with an appointment with Dr Pradeep Mohan. The wound is now completely closed and I will begin physical therapy in 3 weeks. I received the most compassionate care possible from Dr. Mohan and his entire staff is top notch. I highly recommend Dr. Mohan.
About Dr. Pradeep Mohan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1235351610
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University-Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery|Yale University|Yale University-Hand and Reconstructive Microsurgery
- Seaton Hall University|Seton Hall University-St. Francis Medical Center-General Surgery
- Seton Hall University St Francis Med Ctr
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mohan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mohan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohan works at
Dr. Mohan has seen patients for Bedsores, Skin Grafts, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mohan speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.