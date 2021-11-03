Overview

Dr. Pradeep Murthaiah, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plainfield, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health and Community Howard Regional Health.



Dr. Murthaiah works at Stafford Pointe Family Physicians-(Plainfield) in Plainfield, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.