Dr. Pradeep Nagaraju, MD is an Urology Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Nagaraju works at Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C. in Troy, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI and Utica, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.