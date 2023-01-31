See All Urologists in Troy, MI
Dr. Pradeep Nagaraju, MD

Urology
4.7 (135)
Map Pin Small Troy, MI
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Pradeep Nagaraju, MD

Dr. Pradeep Nagaraju, MD is an Urology Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.

Dr. Nagaraju works at Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C. in Troy, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI and Utica, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nagaraju's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.
    130 Town Center Dr Ste 200, Troy, MI 48084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 539-9036
  2. 2
    Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.
    3535 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 407, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 551-0638
  3. 3
    Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.
    11051 Hall Rd Ste 200, Utica, MI 48317 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 254-5759

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy
  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence

Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Scrotal Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Testicle Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction Chevron Icon
Urethral Diverticulum Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 135 ratings
    Patient Ratings (135)
    5 Star
    (123)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Pradeep Nagaraju, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    • 1285615583
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Board Certifications
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pradeep Nagaraju, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagaraju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nagaraju has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nagaraju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nagaraju has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagaraju on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    135 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagaraju. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagaraju.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagaraju, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagaraju appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

