Dr. Pradeep Narotam, MD
Overview of Dr. Pradeep Narotam, MD
Dr. Pradeep Narotam, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Largo, FL. They graduated from University of Natal Durban South Africa and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital and HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital.
Dr. Narotam works at
Dr. Narotam's Office Locations
The Florida Center For Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery13121 66th St, Largo, FL 33773 Directions (727) 382-6895Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful neurosurgeon! Did a great job on my neck! Now have my left arm back!
About Dr. Pradeep Narotam, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1821109786
Education & Certifications
- University of Natal and Wentworth Hospital|Wentworth Hospital
- University of Natal Durban South Africa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narotam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narotam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narotam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Narotam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narotam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narotam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narotam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.