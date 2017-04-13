Overview of Dr. Pradeep Penta, MD

Dr. Pradeep Penta, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus



Dr. Penta works at Murray Hill Medical Group PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.