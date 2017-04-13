Dr. Pradeep Penta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pradeep Penta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pradeep Penta, MD
Dr. Pradeep Penta, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
Dr. Penta works at
Dr. Penta's Office Locations
CareMount Medical317 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 726-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a fantastic experience with him today and I am very happy to recommend him. I went to his office with severe pain in my back and leg and he had an office full of people and my wait time was less than five minutes. After concluding my physical tests he felt o needed an MRI immediately and called his center and I got an MRI within an hour! Within three hours later I got an epidural from him and my pain seems to be much improved. He couldn't have been nicer or more efficient! Thank you again!
About Dr. Pradeep Penta, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1982801874
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- SUNY Syracuse
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Penta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Penta accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Penta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Penta works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Penta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penta.
