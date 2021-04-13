Dr. Pradeep Roy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pradeep Roy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pradeep Roy, MD
Dr. Pradeep Roy, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas.
Dr. Roy works at
Dr. Roy's Office Locations
Associated Psychiatric Consultants Inc.2527 Chestnut Ridge Dr, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 358-4747
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Office staff respond to my calls and assist with specific requests. Angela is awesome! Dr. Roy listens and provided good care.
About Dr. Pradeep Roy, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1033226352
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Roy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.