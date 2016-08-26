Dr. Pradeep Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pradeep Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pradeep Sharma, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Ridgewood, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Locations
New York Comprehensive Cardiology Pllc790 SENECA AVE, Ridgewood, NY 11385 Directions (718) 821-3777
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough - Professional - Excellent bedside manner - Spends time with patient - Never feel rushed
About Dr. Pradeep Sharma, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 58 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1144203159
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sharma speaks Hindi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
