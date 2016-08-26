Overview

Dr. Pradeep Sharma, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Ridgewood, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Sharma works at New York Comprehensive Cardiology Pllc in Ridgewood, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.