Dr. Pradeep Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pradeep Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEERUT UNIVERSITY / L.L.R.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Pineville, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Piedmont Medical Center.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
Carolina Cardiology Associates196 Cardiology Dr, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 324-5135Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Carolina Cardiology Associates1658 HIGHWAY 160 W, Fort Mill, SC 29708 Directions (803) 802-0090
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Pineville
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Piedmont Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great visit dr Singh is wonderful
About Dr. Pradeep Singh, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota Hosp & Clinic
- Brown U Meml Hosp
- Brown University School of Medicine|Meerut U
- MEERUT UNIVERSITY / L.L.R.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
