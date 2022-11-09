See All Cardiologists in Rock Hill, SC
Dr. Pradeep Singh, MD

Cardiology
4.9 (17)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pradeep Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEERUT UNIVERSITY / L.L.R.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Pineville, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Piedmont Medical Center.

Dr. Singh works at Carolina Cardiology Associates in Rock Hill, SC with other offices in Fort Mill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Venous Insufficiency and Chronic Care Management along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Cardiology Associates
    196 Cardiology Dr, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 324-5135
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Carolina Cardiology Associates
    1658 HIGHWAY 160 W, Fort Mill, SC 29708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 802-0090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Pineville
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Piedmont Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertension
Venous Insufficiency
Chronic Care Management
Hypertension
Venous Insufficiency
Chronic Care Management

Treatment frequency



    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 09, 2022
    Great visit dr Singh is wonderful
    Nov 09, 2022
    About Dr. Pradeep Singh, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    • 1659327997
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Minnesota Hosp &amp; Clinic
    • Brown U Meml Hosp
    • Brown University School of Medicine|Meerut U
    • MEERUT UNIVERSITY / L.L.R.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pradeep Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singh has seen patients for Hypertension, Venous Insufficiency and Chronic Care Management, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

