Dr. Pradeep Sinha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pradeep Sinha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pradeep Sinha, MD
Dr. Pradeep Sinha, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their residency with Wayne St U-Detroit Med Ctr
Dr. Sinha works at
Dr. Sinha's Office Locations
-
1
Atlanta Institute for Ent5670 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 1280, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 257-1589Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
Atlanta Institute for Facial Aesthetic Surgery5730 Glenridge Dr Ste T200, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 256-5428
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sinha?
I love Dr.Sinha and all of his staff. We are blessed to have a wonderful doctor and staff. HE KNOWS HIS STUFF!! He is also super conservative which I appreciate when it comes to less is more.
About Dr. Pradeep Sinha, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1144203233
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St U-Detroit Med Ctr
- University of California-Los Angeles
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sinha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sinha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sinha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sinha works at
Dr. Sinha has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sinha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sinha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.