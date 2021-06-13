Dr. Pradeep Thapar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thapar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pradeep Thapar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pradeep Thapar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Thapar works at
Locations
1
Premier Psychiatry10745 165th St, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 799-8384Wednesday12:00pm - 5:00pm
2
Silver Oaks Behavioral Hospital1004 Pawlak Pkwy, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 215-3300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient in this practice for past 6 years. Dr Thapar and team has helped me live close to normal life.
About Dr. Pradeep Thapar, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1891889812
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St U
- U Il
- Michael Reese Hospital And Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
