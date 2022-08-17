Dr. Chowdhury has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pradeepta Chowdhury, MD
Overview of Dr. Pradeepta Chowdhury, MD
Dr. Pradeepta Chowdhury, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hilo, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical College, Pune University and is affiliated with Hilo Medical Center.
Dr. Chowdhury works at
Dr. Chowdhury's Office Locations
Hilo Office670 Ponahawai St, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 961-3404Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hilo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chowdhury has been my primary care provider for decades ago. I've had medical issues over time with age and injuries. Dr. Chowdhury always steered me in the right direction when it came to needing a Specialist for condition I was having. But most of the time he was able diagnose and treat me with one visit.
About Dr. Pradeepta Chowdhury, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1104864719
Education & Certifications
- Kern Med Center
- U Tenn Ctr Hlth Scis, Memphis
- Armed Forces Medical College, Pune University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chowdhury accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chowdhury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chowdhury speaks Hindi.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Chowdhury. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chowdhury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chowdhury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chowdhury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.