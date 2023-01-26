Dr. Pradip Cherian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cherian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pradip Cherian, MD
Overview
Dr. Pradip Cherian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chalfont, PA. They completed their residency with Graduate Hospital
Dr. Cherian works at
Locations
Gastrointestinal Associates1600 Horizon Dr Ste 105, Chalfont, PA 18914 Directions (267) 620-1100
Gastrointestinal Associates1095 Rydal Rd Ste 100, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (267) 620-1100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Charian for 25+ years. Currently, it took me 3 months to get an appointment, then the appointment itself lasted only 8 minutes. Then another month for the appointment for a routine procedure. There's got to be a better way to schedule a routine procedure for a long-standing healthy patient.
About Dr. Pradip Cherian, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Bengali, French, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1508808478
Education & Certifications
- Graduate Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cherian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cherian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cherian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cherian works at
Dr. Cherian has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cherian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cherian speaks Bengali, French, Spanish and Vietnamese.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Cherian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cherian.
