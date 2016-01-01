Overview of Dr. Pradip Rustagi, MD

Dr. Pradip Rustagi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rustagi works at CBCC in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.