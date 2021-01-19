Overview of Dr. Pradip Shah, MD

Dr. Pradip Shah, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Succasunna, NJ. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Merry Heart Nursing Home in Succasunna, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.