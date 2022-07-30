See All General Dentists in Waterbury, CT
Dr. Pradipta Mazumder, DDS

Dentistry
4.9 (419)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Pradipta Mazumder, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Dentistry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Mazumder works at MBraces in Waterbury, CT with other offices in Bristol, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MBraces
    109 Watertown Ave Ste 2, Waterbury, CT 06708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 754-7822
  2. 2
    MBraces
    5 Center St, Bristol, CT 06010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 589-3316
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Back Pain
Clear Ceramic Braces
ClearCorrect™ Invisible Braces
Invisalign Teen®
Invisalign®
Malocclusion (Bad Bite)
Open Bite
Orthodontic Aligners
Orthodontic Procedures
Orthodontic Temporary Anchorage Devices (TADs)
Orthodontic Treatment, Adult
Orthodontic Treatment, Early
Osteoporosis
Overbite
Overjet
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 419 ratings
    Patient Ratings (419)
    5 Star
    (406)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 30, 2022
    fue ecxelente
    Susana H. — Jul 30, 2022
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Roseman University|Roseman University Of Health Sciences
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education

