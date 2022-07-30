Dr. Pradipta Mazumder, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazumder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pradipta Mazumder, DDS
Overview
Dr. Pradipta Mazumder, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Dentistry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Mazumder works at
Locations
-
1
MBraces109 Watertown Ave Ste 2, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 754-7822
-
2
MBraces5 Center St, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (860) 589-3316Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mazumder?
fue ecxelente
About Dr. Pradipta Mazumder, DDS
- Dentistry
- 14 years of experience
- English, Bengali, Hindi, Kannada and Urdu
- 1578818191
Education & Certifications
- Roseman University|Roseman University Of Health Sciences
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mazumder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazumder accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mazumder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mazumder works at
Dr. Mazumder speaks Bengali, Hindi, Kannada and Urdu.
419 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazumder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazumder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazumder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazumder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.