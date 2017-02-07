See All Cardiologists in Laredo, TX
Dr. Pradyumna Mummady, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
2.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Pradyumna Mummady, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Laredo Medical Center.

Dr. Mummady works at Raul Mireles MD PA in Laredo, TX with other offices in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Respiratory Management, Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Raul Mireles MD PA
    7210 McPherson Rd Ste 210, Laredo, TX 78041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 722-5221
  2. 2
    Sun City Pulmonary Critical Care
    5866 S Staples St Ste 403, Corpus Christi, TX 78413 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 993-5800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Laredo Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Respiratory Management
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Pneumonia
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Feb 07, 2017
    We started off on a little bit of a rough spot. He had a different staff back then. His officer mgr.was very rude and abrupt.that I was dreading having to even meet with him it was very hard with a little bit of a language barrier between us. I won't lie I was skeptical.but he was so very very thorough and ..knowlagble.so I put my needs in his hands and he is doing wonders with me! Very pleased with his thoroughness.and our language barrier is still a little hard at times I give him 4 HE CARES!
    Susan in Corpus Christi, TX — Feb 07, 2017
    About Dr. Pradyumna Mummady, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538159538
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pradyumna Mummady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mummady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mummady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mummady has seen patients for Respiratory Management, Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mummady on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mummady. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mummady.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mummady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mummady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

