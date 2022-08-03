Dr. Pradyumna Tummala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tummala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pradyumna Tummala, MD
Overview
Dr. Pradyumna Tummala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Locations
-
1
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
-
2
Northeast Georgia Heart Center200 S Enota Dr NE Ste 200, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 534-2020
-
3
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
-
4
Northside Hospital Cardiovascular Institute - Sandy Springs - Barfield6135 Barfield Rd Ste 100, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 Directions (404) 962-6000
-
5
Northside Hospital Cardiovascular Institute - Lawrenceville575 Professional Dr Ste 400, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (404) 962-6000
-
6
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
-
7
Northside Hospital Cardiovascular Institute - Midtown Atlanta1110 W Peachtree St NW Ste 920, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 962-6000
-
8
Northside Hospital Cardiovascular Institute - Gainesville1276 JESSE JEWELL PKWY SE, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (404) 962-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tummala has performed tests and two surgeries on me. He really made me feel more at ease with his explanation of what was going to happen.
About Dr. Pradyumna Tummala, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1427000959
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Wash U-Barnes Hosp
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Interventional Cardiology
