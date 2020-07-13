Overview

Dr. Praful Maroo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Fairview Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.