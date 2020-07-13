Dr. Praful Maroo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maroo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Praful Maroo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Praful Maroo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Fairview Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 18099 Lorain Ave Ste 245, Cleveland, OH 44111 Directions (216) 252-2770
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Fairview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My parents have been patients of Dr. Maroo for 30 years. He is truly a knowledgeable, amazing and compassionate provider. As a caregiver, it is so comforting to know that your loved ones are receiving the absolute BEST care. Dr. Maroo gives so much of his time and works TIRELESSLY to ensure his patients are receiving the best possible treatment and that they (and their caregivers) understand treatment plans. In this day and age of 'corporate health care' it's so nice to have a doctor who puts the patient ABOVE everything else. You may wait a bit for your appointment but know that is because he gives each of his patients the time they need and he will do the same for you! If you or a loved one needs a cardiologist, look no further than Dr. Maroo. It's amazing to find a heart doctor with a BIG heart! Thank you Dr. Maroo.
About Dr. Praful Maroo, MD
- Cardiology
- 56 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1881645877
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
