Dr. Prafulla Kirtane, MD
Overview
Dr. Prafulla Kirtane, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
Kirtane Associates M.d. P.A.210 N Westmonte Dr Ste 1000, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 Directions (407) 682-6071
Adventhealth Lab601 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 788-7844Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Prafulla Kirtane, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
