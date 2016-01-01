Dr. Dhanasekaran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pragadeeswari Dhanasekaran, MD
Overview of Dr. Pragadeeswari Dhanasekaran, MD
Dr. Pragadeeswari Dhanasekaran, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in McKinney, TX. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Dhanasekaran's Office Locations
Little Stars Pediatrics8951 Collin McKinney Pkwy Ste 902, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 544-9455
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pragadeeswari Dhanasekaran, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1366975336
Education & Certifications
- DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
