Dr. Pragatheeshwar Thirunavukarasu, FACS
Overview
Dr. Pragatheeshwar Thirunavukarasu, FACS is a General Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from Madras Medical College &Govt. General Hospital and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Locations
CFV Village Surgical1841 Quiet Cv Ste 1, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 323-2626
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Continued care is great
About Dr. Pragatheeshwar Thirunavukarasu, FACS
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Park Cancer Institute
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of Pennsylvania
- Madras Medical College &Govt. General Hospital
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
