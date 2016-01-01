Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pragna Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Pragna Patel, MD
Dr. Pragna Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
1
Advanced Medical Care LLC12001 FERRARA AVE, Silver Spring, MD 20906 Directions (301) 946-6623
- 2 19745 Executive Park Cir, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (301) 540-9447
3
Advanced Medical Care LLC19703 Executive Park Cir, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (301) 946-6623
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pragna Patel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1588980650
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.