Urology
4.6 (45)
Map Pin Small Allentown, PA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Pragnesh Desai, DO

Dr. Pragnesh Desai, DO is an Urology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein Medical Center

They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Desai's Office Locations

  1. 1
    6081 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown, PA 18106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 366-2112

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - 17th Street
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
  • St. Luke's Lehighton Campus
  • St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus 

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Transurethral Microwave Thermotherapy Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopy With Laser Lithotripsy of Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • HealthAmerica Pennsylvania, Inc.
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Medicare
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 29, 2022
    About three years ago my family Doctor referred me to Dr. Desai of Desai Urology. On my first visit Dr. Desai asked me why I decided to come to see him and then gave me a very thorough examination. He then explained what he found during the exam and offered suggestions for helping me correct the problems I was having. He explained that some patients opted to try to use medications first to see if they would help me while some patients choose to avoid the downside of medication and choose surgery instead. I decided to try using medications first before considering surgery. After a few visits Dr. Desai told me that he felt that I was not getting the best results with medication and believed that I needed to consider surgery and recommended a surgical procedure called a Urolift. I told him I wanted to continue trying the medication route for a little longer. He was extremely patient and was there whenever I needed to see him as my symptoms became uncomfortable for me. On one of my
    Ted Hurley — Dec 29, 2022
    About Dr. Pragnesh Desai, DO

    • Urology
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    • 1952393217
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Ursinus College, Collegeville, PA
    • Urological Surgery and Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pragnesh Desai, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Desai has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

