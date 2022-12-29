Dr. Pragnesh Desai, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pragnesh Desai, DO
Overview of Dr. Pragnesh Desai, DO
Dr. Pragnesh Desai, DO is an Urology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein Medical Center
They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai's Office Locations
- 1 6081 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown, PA 18106 Directions (610) 366-2112
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - 17th Street
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke's Lehighton Campus
- St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- HealthAmerica Pennsylvania, Inc.
- Independence Blue Cross
- Medicare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Desai?
About three years ago my family Doctor referred me to Dr. Desai of Desai Urology. On my first visit Dr. Desai asked me why I decided to come to see him and then gave me a very thorough examination. He then explained what he found during the exam and offered suggestions for helping me correct the problems I was having. He explained that some patients opted to try to use medications first to see if they would help me while some patients choose to avoid the downside of medication and choose surgery instead. I decided to try using medications first before considering surgery. After a few visits Dr. Desai told me that he felt that I was not getting the best results with medication and believed that I needed to consider surgery and recommended a surgical procedure called a Urolift. I told him I wanted to continue trying the medication route for a little longer. He was extremely patient and was there whenever I needed to see him as my symptoms became uncomfortable for me. On one of my
About Dr. Pragnesh Desai, DO
- Urology
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1952393217
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Ursinus College, Collegeville, PA
- Urological Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Desai speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.