Dr. Pragnesh Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Pragnesh Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CENTRAL AMERICA HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY (CAHSU) / BELIZE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Houston Regional Pain and Regenerative Medicine Pllc15555 Creek Bend Dr Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (832) 707-5978
MEMORIAL HERMANN SURGICAL HOSPITALaFIRST COLONY16906 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 243-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
Went to Dr Patel regarding abdominal pain. He ordered a endoscopy and CT scan of my abdomen. He was very professional and great bedside manners, which is sometimes hard to find in doctors these days. He told me we would figure this out. His staff is attentive and communicates great. I would highly recommend
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- CENTRAL AMERICA HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY (CAHSU) / BELIZE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Arabic.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.