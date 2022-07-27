Dr. Pragnesh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Psychiatrists
- FL
- Tampa
- Dr. Pragnesh Patel, MD
Dr. Pragnesh Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pragnesh Patel, MD
Dr. Pragnesh Patel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / N.H.L. MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
Pragnesh Patel, MD613 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 101, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 686-9161
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
- View other providers who treat Adjustment Disorder
- View other providers who treat Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
- View other providers who treat Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Bipolar Disorder
- View other providers who treat Delusional Disorder
- View other providers who treat Drug and Alcohol Dependence
- View other providers who treat Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
- View other providers who treat Major Depressive Disorder
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
- View other providers who treat Opioid Dependence
- View other providers who treat Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
- View other providers who treat Schizoaffective Disorder
- View other providers who treat Schizophrenia
- View other providers who treat Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
- View other providers who treat Psychosis
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
- View other providers who treat Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
- View other providers who treat Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
- View other providers who treat Behavior Therapy
- View other providers who treat Cocaine Addiction
- View other providers who treat Dementia or Depression Screening
- View other providers who treat Group Psychotherapy
- View other providers who treat Homicidal Ideation
- View other providers who treat Impulse Control Disorders
- View other providers who treat Marijuana Addiction
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Opioid Abuse
- View other providers who treat Personality Disorders
- View other providers who treat Phobia
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
- View other providers who treat Suicidal Ideation
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Reaction
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Anorexia
- View other providers who treat Antisocial Personality Disorder
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Athlete's Foot
- View other providers who treat Autism
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Binge Eating Disorder
- View other providers who treat Bladder Diseases
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Borderline Personality Disorder
- View other providers who treat Breast Diseases
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bulimia
- View other providers who treat Burn Injuries
- View other providers who treat Canker Sore
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Combination Drug Dependence
- View other providers who treat Conduct Disorder
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Conversion Disorder
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Depressive Disorders
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Developmental and Learning Disorders
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Dissociative Disorder
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
- View other providers who treat Ear Disorders
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Eating Disorders
- View other providers who treat Elbow Injuries
- View other providers who treat Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT)
- View other providers who treat Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Foot Conditions
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Genital Warts
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hallucinogen Dependence
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Indigestion
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Jock Itch
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Knee Disorders
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Lice
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Mania
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Narcissistic Personality Disorder
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Bladder
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
- View other providers who treat Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD)
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Overactive Bladder
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Paranoid Personality Disorder
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Postherpetic Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Postpartum Depression
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Medication Therapy
- View other providers who treat Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
- View other providers who treat Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Second-Degree Burns
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Infections
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Somatoform Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Stomach Diseases
- View other providers who treat Substance Abuse
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Infections
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Disease
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Urinary Disorders
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Dr Pragnesh Patel is amazing. If you put in the time and want to get better, he will do whatever he can to help. I never feel rushed at my appointments, and he always includes me in the medical decisions. He also works in some local inpatient hospitals. So, if you do have to be hospitalized for your mental health, if you go to one of his hospitals, you can have continuity of care.
About Dr. Pragnesh Patel, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1104141423
Education & Certifications
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / N.H.L. MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Psychiatry
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Tobacco Use Disorder and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.