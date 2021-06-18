Dr. Pragya Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pragya Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pragya Gupta, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Locations
O2Pulmonary & Sleep1708 Coit Rd Ste 231, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (214) 919-0757Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gupta not only resolved my COPD/Asthma issues, she is dedicated to REHABILITATING my lungs. After many years of smoking (and many years as a non-smoker) the problems were all complicated by a horrible Cedar Fever allergy event that lasted several months. Lung infection made me feel like I was drowning much of the day and nighttime nightmares were about not being able to breathe. Now, Dr. Gupta has handled the chest infection and we are on a program to improve my lungs as much as possible. I am again able to perform with my ensemble and sing for two-hour gigs. I can even play harmonica (just an amature)! Happy Camper!
About Dr. Pragya Gupta, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1124331988
Education & Certifications
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL
- Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
