Dr. Pragya Gupta, MD

Pain Medicine
3.1 (74)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pragya Gupta, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They completed their fellowship with Tufts University School of Medicine

Dr. Gupta works at Advanced Pain Treatment Center in Edgewood, KY with other offices in Mason, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Pain Treatment Center
    162 Barnwood Dr, Edgewood, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 331-4159
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Advanced Pain Treatment Center
    6406 Thornberry Ct Ste 220A, Mason, OH 45040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 492-9317

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (32)
    Oct 06, 2020
    I have been living with pain for six years after an open heart surgery to replace my mitral vale. Dr. Gupta was my third pain doctor. He really cares for his patients and does not give up.
    Wendy Murphy — Oct 06, 2020
    About Dr. Pragya Gupta, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali and Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740243609
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pragya Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    74 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

