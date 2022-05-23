Overview of Dr. Prahlad Reddy, MD

Dr. Prahlad Reddy, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Reno, NV. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University, Roseau and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Banner Lassen Medical Center, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Carson Valley Medical Center, Humboldt General Hospital, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Tahoe Forest Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Arthritis Consultants in Reno, NV with other offices in Columbia, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.