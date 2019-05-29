Dr. Prajakta Deshpande, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deshpande is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prajakta Deshpande, MD
Dr. Prajakta Deshpande, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They completed their residency with Yakima Valley Mem Hospital
Uc Irvine Department Of Family Medicine2441 W La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (866) 592-2199
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Great doctor. Takes time to hear concerns. Very through care
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1760576094
- Yakima Valley Mem Hospital
