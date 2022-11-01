Dr. Prajapathi Lakireddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lakireddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prajapathi Lakireddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Prajapathi Lakireddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Clear Lake, Enloe Medical Center, Glenn Medical Center, Orchard Hospital and Oroville Hospital.
Dr. Lakireddy works at
Locations
-
1
Dale A Albright DO185 E 7th Ave, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 332-4400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Clear Lake
- Enloe Medical Center
- Glenn Medical Center
- Orchard Hospital
- Oroville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lakireddy?
I've only seen Dr. Laikareddy a couple times, but I like how intelligent and calming he is. You feel like everything is going to work out. Great bedside manner.
About Dr. Prajapathi Lakireddy, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1356647044
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hosp U of CT
- New York Methodist Hospital
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of California At Berkeley
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lakireddy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lakireddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lakireddy works at
Dr. Lakireddy has seen patients for Hypertension, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lakireddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lakireddy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lakireddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lakireddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lakireddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.