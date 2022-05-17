Dr. Prajay Dhir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prajay Dhir, MD
Overview of Dr. Prajay Dhir, MD
Dr. Prajay Dhir, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Dhir works at
Dr. Dhir's Office Locations
-
1
Houston Eye Associates Optical Center1447 Highway 6 Ste 110, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (713) 668-6828
-
2
Richmond1601 Main St Ste 408, Richmond, TX 77469 Directions (281) 341-0405
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dhir?
This visit was for post op cataract surgery. Outstanding customer service! Staff communicates exceptionally well with all aspects of the visit. Patient care is excellent. This doctor is highly skilled and know his stuff. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Prajay Dhir, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1780600098
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Boston Medical Center Corporation
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhir accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhir works at
Dr. Dhir speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.