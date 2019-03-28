Dr. Prakash Balan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prakash Balan, MD
Overview
Dr. Prakash Balan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Locations
Rush University Internists1700 W Van Buren St Ste 500, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-2875
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Balan has been my Cardiologist for the past 7 years. I now see him annually for checkups. He is one of the most thorough and respectful doctors that I have had the pleasure of knowing. He has continually provided quality care and is an excellent example of what I believe a doctor should be.
About Dr. Prakash Balan, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1285830661
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
