Dr. Prakash Beeraka, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center, Musc Health Florence Medical Center and MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Beeraka works at Jeter Skinner Family Practice in Florence, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.